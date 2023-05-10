Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DUOL, U, MODG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL), where a total volume of 6,794 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 679,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 570,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,500 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 63,432 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 117.2% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 6,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,300 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
And Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (Symbol: MODG) saw options trading volume of 14,615 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 110% of MODG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 9,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 939,200 underlying shares of MODG. Below is a chart showing MODG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DUOL options, U options, or MODG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Technology Shares
ETFs Holding NGVT
Funds Holding AMAL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.