Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DUOL, U, MODG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL), where a total volume of 6,794 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 679,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 570,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,500 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 63,432 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 117.2% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 6,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,300 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (Symbol: MODG) saw options trading volume of 14,615 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 110% of MODG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 9,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 939,200 underlying shares of MODG. Below is a chart showing MODG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

