Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DOCU, TRIP, INVH

February 08, 2023 — 04:03 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 35,808 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.7% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 4,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,500 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 15,859 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 86.8% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,500 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH) saw options trading volume of 26,659 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 85% of INVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 15,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of INVH. Below is a chart showing INVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, TRIP options, or INVH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
