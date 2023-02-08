Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DOCU, TRIP, INVH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 35,808 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.7% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 4,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,500 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 15,859 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 86.8% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,500 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH) saw options trading volume of 26,659 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 85% of INVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 15,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of INVH. Below is a chart showing INVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

