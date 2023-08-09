Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DOCS, MSTR, WAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Doximity Inc (Symbol: DOCS), where a total of 19,397 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 141.1% of DOCS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 7,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 783,300 underlying shares of DOCS. Below is a chart showing DOCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 10,927 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 139.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 782,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring August 11, 2023, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) options are showing a volume of 43,909 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.8% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 18,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

