Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DOCN, CELH, VMC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN), where a total of 5,088 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 508,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,900 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 4,174 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 417,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 903,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) options are showing a volume of 3,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 323,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of VMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 707,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,100 underlying shares of VMC. Below is a chart showing VMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
