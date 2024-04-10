Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DIN, AVTR, ANF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN), where a total volume of 1,554 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 155,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of DIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 331,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,700 underlying shares of DIN. Below is a chart showing DIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR) options are showing a volume of 18,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of AVTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 16,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AVTR. Below is a chart showing AVTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 7,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 755,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,200 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DIN options, AVTR options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.