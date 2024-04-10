Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DIN, AVTR, ANF

Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR) options are showing a volume of 18,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of AVTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 16,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AVTR. Below is a chart showing AVTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 7,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 755,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,200 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
