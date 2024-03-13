Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DG, MMM, EQIX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total volume of 27,006 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 113.9% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $142 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 2,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,200 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 36,459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,900 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) saw options trading volume of 3,174 contracts, representing approximately 317,400 underlying shares or approximately 65.5% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 484,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $870 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,300 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $870 strike highlighted in orange:

