Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DG, HTZ, OLN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total volume of 11,955 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,900 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) options are showing a volume of 22,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,800 underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN) saw options trading volume of 5,516 contracts, representing approximately 551,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of OLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,800 underlying shares of OLN. Below is a chart showing OLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

