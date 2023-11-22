Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DG, HTZ, OLN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total volume of 11,955 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,900 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) options are showing a volume of 22,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,800 underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN) saw options trading volume of 5,516 contracts, representing approximately 551,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of OLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,800 underlying shares of OLN. Below is a chart showing OLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DG options, HTZ options, or OLN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Home Furnishing Stores Dividend Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SILC
VCR Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.