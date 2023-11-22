Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DE, TSLA, FSLR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 49,412 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 352.2% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike put option expiring November 24, 2023, with 2,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,500 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.9 million contracts, representing approximately 187.0 million underlying shares or approximately 148.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 125.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 127,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 17,582 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 64.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

