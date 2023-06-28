Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DDOG, WYNN, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total volume of 23,352 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 1,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:
Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 12,867 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 2,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 206,574 contracts, representing approximately 20.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 10,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, WYNN options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Future Dividend Aristocrats
PHK Videos
MFC market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.