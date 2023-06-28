News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DDOG, WYNN, CVNA

June 28, 2023 — 03:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total volume of 23,352 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 1,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 12,867 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 2,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 206,574 contracts, representing approximately 20.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 10,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, WYNN options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

