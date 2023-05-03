Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DASH, TRIP, UBER

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total volume of 50,416 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 160.8% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 20,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) options are showing a volume of 29,972 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.4% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 02, 2023, with 7,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,700 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 372,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 37.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 151.2% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 21,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
