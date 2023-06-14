Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CZR, CRM, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total volume of 15,462 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,000 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 41,682 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,600 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 147,639 contracts, representing approximately 14.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

