Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CWH, DG, COP

June 07, 2023 — 03:25 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total of 4,666 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 466,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,200 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 16,898 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 1,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,200 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) saw options trading volume of 28,366 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,400 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CWH options, DG options, or COP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

