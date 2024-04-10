Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CVX, BALL, HE

Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) saw options trading volume of 6,731 contracts, representing approximately 673,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 6,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,700 underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE) options are showing a volume of 7,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 794,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of HE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,800 underlying shares of HE. Below is a chart showing HE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVX options, BALL options, or HE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Consumer Goods Dividend Stock List
CFNB Videos
ILA Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.