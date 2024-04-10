News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CVX, BALL, HE

April 10, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 34,444 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,000 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) saw options trading volume of 6,731 contracts, representing approximately 673,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 6,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,700 underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE) options are showing a volume of 7,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 794,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of HE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,800 underlying shares of HE. Below is a chart showing HE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

