Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CSGP, WM, GOEV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CoStar Group, Inc. (Symbol: CSGP), where a total of 5,916 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 591,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of CSGP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,200 underlying shares of CSGP. Below is a chart showing CSGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) saw options trading volume of 6,420 contracts, representing approximately 642,000 underlying shares or approximately 42% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,700 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Canoo Inc (Symbol: GOEV) saw options trading volume of 30,899 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of GOEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 8,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,800 underlying shares of GOEV. Below is a chart showing GOEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CSGP options, WM options, or GOEV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
