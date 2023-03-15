Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CRWD, AAWW, GLNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 29,091 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: AAWW) saw options trading volume of 3,070 contracts, representing approximately 307,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of AAWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 669,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,100 underlying shares of AAWW. Below is a chart showing AAWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 5,896 contracts, representing approximately 589,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,100 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
