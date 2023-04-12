Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CRM, NET, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 28,865 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 16,654 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,700 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,932 contracts, representing approximately 293,200 underlying shares or approximately 42% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 698,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $635 strike put option expiring April 14, 2023, with 184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,400 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $635 strike highlighted in orange:
