Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CRM, CRI, RIVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 22,953 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI) options are showing a volume of 3,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 358,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of CRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 790,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,100 underlying shares of CRI. Below is a chart showing CRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 377,108 contracts, representing approximately 37.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 83.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 24,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
