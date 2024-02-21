Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CRM, CHTR, PG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 21,949 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,600 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 9,793 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 979,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 34,467 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 21,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
