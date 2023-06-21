Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CRM, ATUS, IBM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 57,779 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 3,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Altice USA Inc (Symbol: ATUS) saw options trading volume of 22,181 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of ATUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ATUS. Below is a chart showing ATUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 26,194 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,500 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:
