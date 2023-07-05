Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COTY, BILL, STNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY), where a total of 31,975 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75% of COTY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 18,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of COTY. Below is a chart showing COTY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 11,270 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 7,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,800 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 6,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 628,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,200 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

