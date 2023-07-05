Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COTY, BILL, STNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY), where a total of 31,975 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75% of COTY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 18,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of COTY. Below is a chart showing COTY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 11,270 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 7,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,800 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 6,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 628,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,200 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COTY options, BILL options, or STNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Materials Dividend Stock List
SFX Split History
RVSN market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.