Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COST, HSY, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 25,671 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 170.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) saw options trading volume of 15,855 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 167.9% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 944,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 590,900 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 28,800 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 152.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, HSY options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: The Ten Biggest ETFs
WELL market cap history
HLTH YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.