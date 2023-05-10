Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COST, AMZN, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 20,894 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 130.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 694,637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 69.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 67.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 67,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 562,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 56.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 107,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

