Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, TRIP, GOOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 170,689 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.3% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 14,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 17,947 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 104.4% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,000 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 228,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 11,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COIN options, TRIP options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
