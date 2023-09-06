Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CNC, MET, BAX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), where a total of 18,134 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.3% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 7,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,400 underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) saw options trading volume of 19,774 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 65% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 17,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) options are showing a volume of 20,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of BAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 11,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BAX. Below is a chart showing BAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
