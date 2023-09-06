News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CNC, MET, BAX

September 06, 2023 — 01:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), where a total of 18,134 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.3% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 7,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,400 underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) saw options trading volume of 19,774 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 65% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 17,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) options are showing a volume of 20,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of BAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 11,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BAX. Below is a chart showing BAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CNC options, MET options, or BAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

