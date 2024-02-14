Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMI, ABNB, UBER

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), where a total of 32,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 337.2% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 958,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 13,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 122,717 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 243.9% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 6,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,200 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 345,253 contracts, representing approximately 34.5 million underlying shares or approximately 164.9% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 24,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMI options, ABNB options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: BAOS Videos
HYMB Options Chain
Funds Holding IBTJ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.