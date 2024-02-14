Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMI, ABNB, UBER

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), where a total of 32,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 337.2% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 958,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 13,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 122,717 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 243.9% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 6,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,200 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 345,253 contracts, representing approximately 34.5 million underlying shares or approximately 164.9% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 24,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMI options, ABNB options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.