Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, BKNG, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 2,527 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 252,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 262,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2380 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2380 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 2,377 contracts, representing approximately 237,700 underlying shares or approximately 93.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 253,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3200 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 47 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 5,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 589,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 628,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $525 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

