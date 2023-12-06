Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, BA, COST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 3,151 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 315,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 166.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 189,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2000 strike put option expiring December 22, 2023, with 101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,100 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 88,954 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 153.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 12,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 19,409 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 119.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 1,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMG options, BA options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Dividend Channel
WELL market cap history
MFIC Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.