Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, BA, COST

December 06, 2023 — 01:31 pm EST

December 06, 2023 — 01:31 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 3,151 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 315,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 166.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 189,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2000 strike put option expiring December 22, 2023, with 101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,100 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 88,954 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 153.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 12,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 19,409 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 119.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 1,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

