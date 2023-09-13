Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMA, VRTX, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), where a total of 8,428 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 842,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.4% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,000 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) saw options trading volume of 3,602 contracts, representing approximately 360,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 815,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,200 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 4,143 contracts, representing approximately 414,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 938,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $525 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,400 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMA options, VRTX options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
