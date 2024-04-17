Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CLX, DFS, PLD

Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) saw options trading volume of 6,094 contracts, representing approximately 609,400 underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,800 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) saw options trading volume of 18,889 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of PLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,300 underlying shares of PLD. Below is a chart showing PLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLX options, DFS options, or PLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By David Einhorn
HT Options Chain
FFC Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.