Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CLX, DFS, PLD

April 17, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total volume of 6,499 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 649,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,000 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) saw options trading volume of 6,094 contracts, representing approximately 609,400 underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,800 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) saw options trading volume of 18,889 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of PLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,300 underlying shares of PLD. Below is a chart showing PLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLX options, DFS options, or PLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

