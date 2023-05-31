Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CLF, FRPT, LVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total volume of 48,725 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.4% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 11,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) saw options trading volume of 4,284 contracts, representing approximately 428,400 underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 782,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,000 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 19,314 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,000 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
