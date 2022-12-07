Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CHTR, MMM, BAC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 9,406 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 940,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 1,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,900 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:
3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 14,452 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 3,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,900 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 207,043 contracts, representing approximately 20.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 16,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CHTR options, MMM options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
BCSF YTD Return
SBY Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.