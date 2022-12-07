Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CHTR, MMM, BAC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 9,406 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 940,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 1,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,900 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 14,452 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 3,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,900 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 207,043 contracts, representing approximately 20.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 16,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHTR options, MMM options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.