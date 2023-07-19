News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CHTR, CMA, MOS

July 19, 2023 — 02:51 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 8,962 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 896,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.2% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) options are showing a volume of 16,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,600 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 20,472 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,500 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

