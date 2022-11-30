Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CF, WMT, META

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), where a total of 13,429 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 37,010 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 3,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 249,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 10,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

