Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CF, WMT, META

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), where a total of 13,429 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 37,010 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 3,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 249,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 10,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CF options, WMT options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
TBI Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of CLDX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.