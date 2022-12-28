Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CEIX, CZR, VMW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX), where a total volume of 3,848 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 384,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.7% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,000 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 15,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,000 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) options are showing a volume of 5,623 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 562,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,700 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CEIX options, CZR options, or VMW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.