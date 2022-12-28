Markets
CEIX

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CEIX, CZR, VMW

December 28, 2022 — 03:29 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX), where a total volume of 3,848 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 384,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.7% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,000 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 15,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,000 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) options are showing a volume of 5,623 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 562,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,700 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CEIX options, CZR options, or VMW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RFV
 CCR Historical Stock Prices
 Funds Holding PROV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CEIX
CZR
VMW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.