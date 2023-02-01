Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CBRL, SMCI, APA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL), where a total volume of 1,586 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 158,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.8% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 6,444 contracts, representing approximately 644,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,500 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And APA Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 21,288 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 2,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,200 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

