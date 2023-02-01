Markets
CBRL

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CBRL, SMCI, APA

February 01, 2023 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL), where a total volume of 1,586 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 158,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.8% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 6,444 contracts, representing approximately 644,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,500 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And APA Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 21,288 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 2,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,200 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CBRL options, SMCI options, or APA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Railroads Dividend Stocks
 Funds Holding JPGB
 F Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CBRL
SMCI
APA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.