Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CBOE, SBUX, KLAC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), where a total of 5,094 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 509,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.8% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 963,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,900 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 40,818 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,600 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) saw options trading volume of 4,147 contracts, representing approximately 414,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 945,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,900 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CBOE options, SBUX options, or KLAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

