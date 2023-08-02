News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: C, PXD, GOOG

August 02, 2023 — 01:17 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 98,412 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.2% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 21,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) saw options trading volume of 8,536 contracts, representing approximately 853,600 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,200 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 128,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $127 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 9,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 973,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

