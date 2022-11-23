Notable Wednesday Option Activity: C, BLNK, MMM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 171,479 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring November 25, 2022, with 12,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) saw options trading volume of 7,032 contracts, representing approximately 703,200 underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,600 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 15,458 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,300 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for C options, BLNK options, or MMM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.