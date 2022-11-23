Notable Wednesday Option Activity: C, BLNK, MMM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 171,479 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring November 25, 2022, with 12,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) saw options trading volume of 7,032 contracts, representing approximately 703,200 underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,600 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 15,458 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,300 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for C options, BLNK options, or MMM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Dividends
SPRB Average Annual Return
PBP Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.