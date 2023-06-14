Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BX, XOM, CHTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total of 18,272 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,800 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 62,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 4,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,400 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:
And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 4,587 contracts, representing approximately 458,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,500 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
