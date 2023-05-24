News & Insights

Markets
BURL

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BURL, ETRN, LULU

May 24, 2023 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 19,299 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 190% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,400 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN) options are showing a volume of 119,807 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 184.4% of ETRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 111,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares of ETRN. Below is a chart showing ETRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 22,359 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 178.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike put option expiring May 26, 2023, with 1,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BURL options, ETRN options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 STI Price Target
 AAT Average Annual Return
 ICVX Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BURL
ETRN
LULU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.