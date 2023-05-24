Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BURL, ETRN, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 19,299 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 190% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,400 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN) options are showing a volume of 119,807 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 184.4% of ETRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 111,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares of ETRN. Below is a chart showing ETRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 22,359 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 178.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike put option expiring May 26, 2023, with 1,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BURL options, ETRN options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: STI Price Target
AAT Average Annual Return
ICVX Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.