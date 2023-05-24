Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BURL, ETRN, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 19,299 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 190% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,400 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN) options are showing a volume of 119,807 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 184.4% of ETRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 111,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares of ETRN. Below is a chart showing ETRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 22,359 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 178.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike put option expiring May 26, 2023, with 1,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

