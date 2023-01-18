Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BOX, FOUR, Z

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Box Inc (Symbol: BOX), where a total volume of 9,542 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 954,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.7% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) options are showing a volume of 6,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 622,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 952,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,000 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 31,788 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 884,900 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
