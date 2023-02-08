Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BLKB, AAP, NEWR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackbaud, Inc. (Symbol: BLKB), where a total volume of 805 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 80,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of BLKB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 175,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of BLKB. Below is a chart showing BLKB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 4,035 contracts, representing approximately 403,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 891,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,000 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And New Relic Inc (Symbol: NEWR) options are showing a volume of 2,022 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 202,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of NEWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,400 underlying shares of NEWR. Below is a chart showing NEWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
