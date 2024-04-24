News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BLK, NOC, STX

April 24, 2024 — 01:59 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 3,636 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 363,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 688,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $710 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,900 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $710 strike highlighted in orange:

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 5,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 558,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,800 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 14,736 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 2,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,800 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

