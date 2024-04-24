Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BLK, NOC, STX

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 5,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 558,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,800 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:
And Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 14,736 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 2,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,800 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
