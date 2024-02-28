Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, OKTA, NFLX

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 40,689 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 226.9% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 5,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,100 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 84,171 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 220% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 5,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.