Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, OKTA, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 7,584 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 758,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 238.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 317,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2600 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2600 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 40,689 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 226.9% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 5,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,100 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 84,171 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 220% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 5,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

