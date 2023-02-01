Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, CMG, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 5,668 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 566,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 187.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 301,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2085 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2085 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 4,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 437,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 156.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 278,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1435 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1435 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 122,043 contracts, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares or approximately 118.3% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 7,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,100 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

