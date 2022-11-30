Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BKI, CHPT, NTNX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Black Knight Inc (Symbol: BKI), where a total of 7,886 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 788,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 81% of BKI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 973,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,300 underlying shares of BKI. Below is a chart showing BKI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) saw options trading volume of 60,169 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 79.2% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 13,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 14,323 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 79.2% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 2,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,600 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
