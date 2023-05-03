Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BIIB, GPRE, CHK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total volume of 5,602 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 560,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.1% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 947,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) saw options trading volume of 4,281 contracts, representing approximately 428,100 underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 732,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) options are showing a volume of 7,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 743,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BIIB options, GPRE options, or CHK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Energy Dividend Stock List
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CUBI
MOBQ Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.