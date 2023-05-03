News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BIIB, GPRE, CHK

May 03, 2023 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total volume of 5,602 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 560,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.1% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 947,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) saw options trading volume of 4,281 contracts, representing approximately 428,100 underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 732,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) options are showing a volume of 7,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 743,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

