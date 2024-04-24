Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BIIB, ABNB, HPQ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total of 5,435 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 543,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024 , with 418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,800 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 14,611 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 2,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,700 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) saw options trading volume of 24,466 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 4,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,900 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

