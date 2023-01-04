Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BG, PLTR, X

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG), where a total of 5,160 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 516,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 972,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,200 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 158,393 contracts, representing approximately 15.8 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 51,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 36,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,700 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BG options, PLTR options, or X options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
