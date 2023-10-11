Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BFH, VMI, SPHR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH), where a total of 6,537 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 653,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 115.7% of BFH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 564,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,000 underlying shares of BFH. Below is a chart showing BFH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Valmont Industries Inc (Symbol: VMI) options are showing a volume of 1,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 151,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.4% of VMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 157,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of VMI. Below is a chart showing VMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) saw options trading volume of 7,474 contracts, representing approximately 747,400 underlying shares or approximately 95.7% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

